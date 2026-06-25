US aluminium producers currently rely on imported bauxite, supporting global alumina production. Credit: Alexey_Rezvykh/Shutterstock.com.

Brimstone and Century Aluminum have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a domestic “mine to metal” supply chain for primary aluminium production in the US.

The agreement will see Brimstone supply Century with significant quantities of alumina, the key ingredient in aluminium, from its planned production facility.

This partnership underscores their intention to strengthen national security by establishing a reliable aluminium supply chain rooted in US-based resources.

It is expected to support the development of Brimstone’s industrial-scale plant and anchor the first supply chain for aluminium that is fully sourced and produced in the US.

The MoU is intended to bolster supply chain resilience and reduce dependence on imports, which can be vulnerable to international disruptions.

Brimstone CEO Cody Finke said: “Foreign sources, including China, currently dominate global alumina production. Brimstone is bringing alumina production home and doing it at a globally competitive price.

“Brimstone is upending the massive global imbalance by producing alumina from rock quarried here in the US.”

US aluminium producers currently rely on imported bauxite, supporting global alumina production, because there are no economically viable bauxite deposits in the country.

This dependency has left the domestic industry exposed to supply risk, especially as China accounts for around 60% of global production of both alumina and aluminium, while the US produces less than one-sixth of the aluminium it consumes.

Brimstone’s upcoming demonstration plant in Reno, Nevada, is scheduled to begin operations in 2028.

The first industrial-scale plant is targeted for completion by 2034 and is expected to have a production capacity of around 350,000t of smelter-grade alumina annually.

Century recently announced a joint venture with Emirates Global Aluminum to construct a primary production plant in Inola, Oklahoma.

In April 2026, the company restarted idle capacity at its Mt. Holly facility in South Carolina, representing a $50m investment.

Brimstone is also in discussions with additional customers and partners, expanding its portfolio to include cement, steel and other critical minerals.