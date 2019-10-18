The facility will deliver natural gas to pipelines flowing to various markets in North America

Image: Black Swan Energy has commissioned its Creek gas processing facility in Canada. Photo: courtesy of Lisen Kaci/Pixabay

Black Swan Energy has opened its 100 MMcf/d Nig Creek gas processing facility in the Canadian Province of British Columbia.

The plant will deliver natural gas to pipelines flowing to various markets in North America. The associated propane production will be exported to premium Far East markets.

Creek gas processing facility includes several green initiatives

According to the company, the construction and design of the Creek gas processing facility have included several green initiatives including waste heat recovery installation to reduce emissions by 10,000 tonnes per year.

A liquids pipeline is being constructed operationally to lessen trucking, enabling a further annual reduction of 1,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

According to the company, the plant can be expandable to accommodate more than 80 MMcf/d of incremental raw processing capacity. The emissions efficiencies are expected to improve further when the plant attains its full operational capacity.

The company has designed the well sites flowing into the facility with solar panels to reduce negative environmental effects. The solar panels are expected to result in greenhouse gas reductions of about 600 tonnes annually per wellsite.

Black Swan said: “When benchmarked to our regional Montney peers the overall impact of our environmental efforts results in a greenhouse gas intensity of approximately 50% less than the area average for other major facilities.

“Black Swan is working everyday to demonstrate what a leaner, greener and cleaner future looks like for Canadian energy.”

The Alberta-based company said that with the new facility being operational, the production of the company is on target to achieve exit 2019 guidance of 40,000 to 42,000 boe/d.

The facility has already achieved a daily record rate of 42,600 boe/d on 3 October 2019.

In September 2018, AltaGas had agreed to acquire a 50% stake in the 210 MMcf/d Aitken Creek natural gas processing plants of Black Swan Energy in Canada.

AltaGas has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in the 210 MMcf/d Aitken Creek natural gas processing plants of Black Swan Energy in Canada.