Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor to deliver pipeline inspection and survey scopes on the operator’s pipelines in the North Sea.

In addition to its extensive infield pipeline networks, Equinor also has operational responsibility for the world’s most extensive subsea pipeline system for transportation of gas.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes pipeline inspections, seabed mapping, and ad-hoc pipeline survey and light construction work. The agreement is valid for 2024.

The latest contract is an additional award under DeepOcean’s frame agreement with Equinor for the provision of offshore survey services. DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the new contract.

“Equinor is the largest operator on the NCS and Europe’s leading energy provider through both oil and gas and renewable energy assets. We are proud to continue to support Equinor with subsea services in the North Sea. We will utilise the vessel Edda Flora with our Superior Survey ROV to perform the survey work,” says Trond Hagland, Commercial Manager – Survey & Inspection at DeepOcean.

The Superior Survey ROV provides unmatched ROV survey performance. Its hydrodynamic shape, power and modular design provides excellent operational versatility and data quality. The ROV is equipped with the latest navigation and sensor system technologies. Seamless integration with the ROV control system ensures stable and precise ROV flying capabilities, which translates to cost-effective, high-quality inspection and survey deliveries.

DeepOcean will manage the contract delivery out of its office in Haugesund, Norway, supported by the company’s operation in Aberdeen, UK.

