BHEL claims to have commissioned 710MW of hydro power projects in Arunachal Pradesh. (Credit: Pixabay/Rebecca Matthews)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned two units of the Kameng hydroelectric project (HEP) in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Located in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, the 600MW run-of-the river project will make use of the flow from Bichom and Tenga rivers. The greenfield Hydro project is being developed by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

In a statement, BHEL stated: “Significantly, the Francis Turbine commissioned in the project is designed to operate at rated head of 501 meters, making it the highest head Francis Type Hydro Turbine in the country. On commissioning of all four units, the project will be able to generate 3,353 Million Units (MU) of clean electricity annually.”

BHEL’s scope in the Kameng hydroelectric project

BHEL’s scope of work for the two units of Kameng HEP included design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of various equipment. Included in these are four 150MW vertical Francis turbines, matching synchronous generators, transformers, control and monitoring (SCADA) system in addition to associated auxiliaries.

BHEL revealed that the equipment for the two new units of Kameng HEP was manufactured by its facilities at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur, and Bengaluru. On the other hand, erection and commissioning on-site was carried out by its power sector unit for the eastern region based in Kolkata.

BHEL claims to have commissioned 710MW of hydro power projects in Arunachal Pradesh, which accounts for nearly 84% of the total installed capacity in the state.

Recently, BHEL has been awarded a contract to provide electro-mechanical (EM) works by Raghuganga Hydropower (RGHPL) for the 40MW Rahughat hydroelectric project in Nepal.

RGHPL is completed owned by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the sole public power utility in Nepal and owned by the government of the country.

Currently, BHEL is carrying out 5.8GW of hydroelectric projects, which includes 2.6GW of projects in India and 3.2GW overseas.