Built with an investment of $1.3bn, the South Field Energy facility generates enough electricity to power more than one million homes and businesses

South Field Energy Center, Ohio. (Credit: Bechtel.)

Advanced Power has started commercial operations at the South Field Energy facility, a 1.18GW low-carbon combined-cycle power plant in Columbiana County, Ohio, US.

The commissioning follows the completion of construction on the facility by US-based engineering firm Bechtel.

The project is operated by Advanced Power, which is a low-carbon and renewable electric generation projects developer focused on Europe and North America.

Built with an investment of $1.3bn, the South Field Energy facility uses natural gas to generate enough electricity to power more than one million homes and businesses in the US.

Construction of the facility is said to have provided a boost to the country’s economy, as Bechtel issued 98% of its contracts to US companies.

Also, the company has spent more than $24m with local suppliers in the Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area, and created jobs for more than 3,600 people during construction.

Bechtel Americas infrastructure general manager Kelvin Sims said: “Everyone who has contributed to this project can be immensely proud that their work will not only power communities for decades to come, but also advance Ohio’s clean energy transition.

“We are looking forward to continued partnership with Advanced Power to bring clean energy to communities across America.”

It took 37 months for Bechtel to complete the engineering, procurement, and construction at the South Field Energy facility.

The power plant features power generation equipment from General Electric, including two natural gas turbines, along with heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine generator.

South Field facility marks Bechtel’s second large-scale energy project in Ohio, for Advanced Power following the Carroll County Energy facility, completed in 2017.

The two companies also worked on the Cricket Valley Energy Centre in New York state which was operational since 2020, and are currently working a solar power farm in Texas.

Currently, Advanced Power has more than 7GW in development, construction, operation, or management. In April this year, the company reached financial close for 140MW Cutlass Solar project located approximately 25 miles ($40.2km) outside Houston, Texas.