The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi. (Credit: Wikiemirati/Wikipedia.org)

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has announced the start of commercial operations of Unit 2 of the 5.6GW Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE.

Unit 2, which has a capacity of 1.4GW, was commissioned in August 2021. The nuclear power plant’s Unit 1 started commercial operations in April 2021.

ENEC managing director and CEO Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi said: “The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a sustainable powerhouse for the UAE. The start of commercial operations at Unit 2 doubles the Barakah Plant’s generation of emissions-free electricity, enabling rapid decarbonisation of the UAE’s power sector in pursuit of Net Zero 2050.

“With Unit 2 reaching commercial operations less than 12 months after Unit 1, we have demonstrated the UAE’s megaproject capabilities, building institutional knowledge to enhance delivery to the highest standards and offer a successful case study for other nations looking to diversify their energy portfolio using a proven and sustainable technology.”

Overall, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will have four units, each with a capacity of 1.4GW.

When all the four APR-1400 units enter into commercial operations, the Barakah power plant will cover a quarter of the UAE’s electricity requirements. Besides, it will offset nearly 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions per year, which is equivalent to taking off 4.8 million cars from the road.

According to ENEC, Units 3 and 4 are in the last stages of commissioning. Construction on Unit 3 is already wrapped up and is currently going through preparations for operational readiness.

ENEC said that construction on Unit 4 is on the verge of completion.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which is being built in the Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi, is now more than 96% complete, said ENEC. The nuclear power plant broke ground in 2012.

The nuclear power project in the UAE is being executed by Nawah Energy, a joint venture between ENEC and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).