Queensland received seven BESS projects totalling more than 7GWh of capacity. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

The Australian Government has selected 15 battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a combined capacity of 4.2GW/16.1GW-hours (GWh) through Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 8.

The chosen projects will be located across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, Queensland and South Australia and are designed to increase the reliability of the National Electricity Market by providing dispatchable storage.

According to government statements, the selected batteries are expected to supply enough energy to meet the evening demand of more than 3.7 million households along Australia’s east coast.

They are set to provide nearly A$343m ($236m) in benefits to local communities and Australian industry.

This encompasses $62m towards community benefit sharing and A$52m for the use of Australian-made steel throughout the projects.

The total storage secured marginally exceeds the tender’s initial indicative target of 16GWh, which was set when the process opened in November 2025.

Queensland received the most significant allocation, with seven battery projects totalling more than 7GWh of capacity.

Ampyr Energy secured two Queensland contracts, the Grahams Battery with 350MW/1.43GWh and the Rutherglen Battery (400MW/1.6GWh), and Eku Energy will develop the 300MW/1.16GWh Byellee BESS project.

Edify Energy won two Queensland projects, the Ganymirra Energy Storage System and the Majors Creek Energy Storage System, both with 250MW/1GWh, while Akaysha Energy and Lightsource won contracts for 250MW/1GWh and 350MW/1.22GWh systems, respectively.

In NSW, three projects were chosen: Ampyr’s Bulabul 1 Battery with 300MW/600MW-hours (MWh); Ascera Energy’s 400MW/1.6GWh Gelston Energy Park; and Potentia Energy’s 130MW/520MWh Ridgey Creek BESS in Parkes.

Victoria’s awards included Equis Australia’s 200MW/800MWh Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub Side B; HMC Capital’s 300MW/1.2GWh Moorabool Battery; and Ampyr’s Wimpole Battery with 375MW/1.53GWh.

South Australia will see Potentia Energy develop both the 125MW/508MWh Blanche BESS and the 225MW/900MWh Emeroo BESS.

Across all regions, the projects are expected to unlock approximately $6bn in private investment and result in more than 6,800 jobs during construction, maintenance and operation.

Australia Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said: “Our Capacity Investment Scheme is turning Australia’s pipeline of clean energy projects into jobs in regional communities and cheaper, more reliable power for millions of homes.

“We have got the best sun and wind in the world, and we are using our sovereign renewables, stored in batteries, to shield our grid from global energy volatility and to bring down your energy bills.

“These batteries will soak up cheap renewable energy during the day and send it back into the grid when demand is highest, helping keep the lights on and bills down.”

The CIS Tender 8 process is now complete, subject to final contract execution between project proponents and the government.

The government has also opened Tender 10, targeting a further 4GW/16GWh of dispatchable clean energy capacity, with bids accepted until 18 August.