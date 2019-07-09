The Mark Twain transmission project, with an estimated in-service date in December 2019, was approved in 2011 by the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator (MISO)

Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, has energised the Zachary Substation and approximately 51km of transmission line from Kirksville to the Iowa border.

Ameren said that, a 155km, 345,000v transmission line in northeast Missouri, the substation and line were energized as part of the Mark Twain Transmission Project.

According to the company, the crews who worked on construction of the transmission line would remain in the same area for the next several months, to perform removals, clean up and restoration.

ATXI chairman and president Shawn E. Schukar said: “We are grateful for the feedback and cooperation we received from landowners, communities and local officials.

“This kind of collaboration, combined with the strong relationship we have with our contract partners, allowed us to successfully achieve this project milestone and is a significant step toward delivering greater energy reliability and improved access to clean energy sources for the people in northeast Missouri.”

The company is mobilizing the foundation and line construction crew teams to start building the line section between Palmyra and Kirksville, and the line is expected to be completed later this year.

Once completed, the Mark Twain transmission project is expected to provide local and regional advantages, including improved energy-grid reliability, increased transmission capacity and better access to renewable sources.

ATXI is expected to invest £20m on the Mark Twain transmission project

The 155km long Mark Twain transmission project, with an estimated in-service date in December 2019, was approved in 2011 by the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator (MISO), a regional transmission organization.

Furthermore, the project is part of a coordinated, multi-state group of transmission projects known as Multi-Value Projects, being developed by MISO to improve and strengthen the regional energy grid.

ATXI said that it has three Multi-Value Projects in its portfolio, while the first ATXI Multi-Value Project was completed in February 2018.