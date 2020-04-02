The investment in two states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania is part of American Water’s commitment to improve its water infrastructure

American Water invests in two states. (Credit: Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians.)

American Water through its subsidiaries is investing $1.92m to improve water infrastructure in the two states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In New Jersey, American Water is investing $1.1m to replace nearly 2,800ft of aging water main in Camden this week. It will upgrade the 6-inch water lines with new, 12-inch ductile iron main along 27th Street from Marlton Avenue to Federal Street.

The project also includes the replacement of four fire hydrants and 160 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

The company has appointed its contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors to complete the work in Camden. The work is expected to be completed by the end of July.

In New Jersey, American Water is also investing $427,000 to replace 1,680ft of aging water main in Union starting this week. The project includes replacing three fire hydrants and 36 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

The upgrade will include replacing the 6-inch water lines with new 8-inch ductile iron main along Stockton Road from Yorktown Road to Salem Road, at Cambridge Drive from Yorktown Road to Salem Road and at Meade Terrace from Yorktown Road to Salem Road.

Montana Construction has been appointed to undertake this work, which will complete the work by the end of June, with final restorations to take place this summer.

In New Jersey, American Water investing nearly $1.5m

The total of $1.5m investment in Camden and Union in New Jersey, is expected to strengthen the reliability of water service, while increasing the water flows for household consumption and fire protection in the community.

The investment is part of the company’s commitment to upgrade water infrastructure across 100 communities in the state.

In Pennsylvania, American Water has announced an investment of nearly $400,000 to replace nearly 1,500ft of aging wastewater pipe in Parkesburg Borough that was installed back in the 1940s. The project will improve sewer service reliability for the residents.