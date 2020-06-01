Illinois American Water will operate the distribution system on a contract basis under the guidance of the City of Rosiclare, while the city will continue to own the water distribution system

Illinois American Water acquires Rosiclare’s wastewater system and drinking water production system. (Credit: Pixabay/S. Hermann & F. Richter)

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, has acquired the wastewater system and drinking water production system of City of Rosiclare, US.

The acquisition of the system adds about 377 wastewater customers to the Southern Illinois service area of the company.

According to Illinois American Water, the Rosiclare will become a sale-for-resale water service customer.

On a contract basis under the guidance of the City of Rosiclare, the firm will operate the distribution system, while the city will continue to own the water distribution system.

Rosiclare mayor Roy Tolbert said: “the sale of the wastewater system and water production system to Illinois American Water, supports Rosiclare’s future and ensures a viable community.

“Our systems are facing significant investments, which we are not equipped to address. Our team has done a fantastic job of providing service to their neighbors, but now it’s time to partner with a company like Illinois American Water.

“We know what they’ve been able to do in neighboring communities and trust them to ensure our future generations have reliable wastewater and water service.”

The upgrade of the system enables more efficient treatment process

Additionally, the American Water’s subsidiary has also announced upgrades the city’s wastewater system and drinking water production system.

To upgrade critical infrastructure of the system, the firm also expects to invest about $5m.

Upgrading security and implementing new technology to assist reliability through the initial years are the expected improvements for the drinking water system.

Illinois American Water said that the upgrades to the high service pump station are expected to provide improved water service.

In November last year, Illinois American Water has unveiled that it is investing approximately $4m to replace booster station and chemical feed system in its Metro East district in the US.