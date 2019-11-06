The project will supply clean drinking water and water pressure for water service and fire protection

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water is investing nearly $4m to replace booster station and chemical feed system in its Metro East district in the US.

The project has been undertaken to ensure clean drinking water and trustworthy water pressure for water service and fire protection. It will replace a booster station that was installed in the late 1940s.

Variable frequency drive (VFD) motors will be used in new booster station as the motor uses energy-saving technology to change the pumping output to match present demands, rather than pumping at one constant speed.

Additionally, yard piping and new control valves will be installed for better operations.

Illinois American Water senior manager for the Southern Division Karen Cooper said: “Including this ‘green’ technology in our operations will enhance water service while saving energy use and cost and reducing our environmental footprint.

Cooper added that the new chemical feed equipment will help ensure stable disinfection for enhanced water quality to customers.

The project is part of the company’s continued investments in replacing old infrastructure.

Other investments of Illinois American Water

In 2018, Illinois American Water had concluded nearly $6.5m investment for a 1.25 million gallon elevated water tower.

Prior to that in 2017, the company invested about $12m at the Metro East water treatment plant located near East St. Louis.

The investment was made to upgrade electrical and SCADA monitoring systems in addition to installing a grit removal system for water quality. The grit removal system has lessened the plant’s chemical usage and maintenance.

Cooper said: “There have been many upgrades over the years to ensure reliable, safe water service to our valued Metro East customers. We are proud of our continued commitment to prudent and proactive investment.”

Illinois American Water claims to provide water and wastewater services to nearly 1.3 million people.

The company employs over 7,100 professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states.