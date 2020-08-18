The vessel will return to the Tyra field to remove the TWA jacket in 2021 and the TEA jacket in 2022

Removal of integrated production facilities (IPF) module by Pioneering Spirit. (Credit: Allseas.)

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas has announced that its heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit has successful removed the processing and accommodation topsides and flare jackets for the Total’s Tyra redevelopment project.

The removal work is part of the French oil and gas company Total’s $3.3bn redevelopment of the Tyra field in the Danish waters of North Sea.

The gas field, which is located 225km off the coast of Esbjerg, Denmark, is being redeveloped by Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) that comprises the Total Danmark, Noreco and Nordsofonden.

The Pioneering Spirit has removed over 27,000 tonnes of facilities from the gas field over the last two weeks, and shifted them to recycling yards in Denmark and the Netherlands.

Allseas’ scope of work in the project comprises engineering, preparation, removal, transportation, load-in to shore and recycling of the Tyra East Alpha (TEA) and Tyra West Alpha (TWA) topsides and jackets, integrated production facilities (IPF) module along with two flare jackets and monopole.

Pioneering Spirit will return to Tyra to remove the TWA jacket in 2021

The company said that the last two structures and flare jackets will be shifted to a cargo barge from Pioneering Spirit for load-in to the Sagro yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

It said that the motion compensated topsides lift system of the vessel has removed the 14,000 tonne TEA topsides and 7,800 tonne TWA topsides.

The vessel’s new aft-mounted crane was deployed for the removal of the smaller, lighter structures of the platform.

The Pioneering Spirit will next sail to Kristiansand, Norway, to remove the Ninian Northern topside installations from the field for Canadian Natural Resources International.

Upon completion, the vessel will return to the Tyra field to remove the TWA jacket in 2021 and the TEA jacket in 2022.

In June this year, Allseas’s Pioneering Spirit has successfully completed the single-lift removal of Shell UK’s Brent Alpha platform located 186km off the northeast coast of the Shetland Islands.