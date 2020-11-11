The work consisted of installing three topsides weighing between 2000 and 2500 metric tons and three bridges weighing between 700-1100 metric tons

Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 Project Successfully Installed by Aegir. (Credit: HEEREMA MARINE CONTRACTORS)

Heerema’s heavy lift vessel Aegir has successfully completed the installation of North Oil Company’s Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 Project. Heerema was contracted for the transportation and installation of three topsides and three bridges by PTSC M&C Vietnam, who fabricated the structures at their yard in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The work consisted of installing three topsides weighing between 2000 and 2500 metric tons and three bridges weighing between 700-1100 metric tons. These were installed onto pre-installed jackets in the Al-Shaheen field located around 80 km north of Ras Laffan, Qatar. Aegir arrived at block 5 of the Al-Shaheen on October 19, and began installing the DC bridge and topside. After that, the EG bridge and topside followed, and finally the project was completed with the FC bridge and topside on October 28.

The Al-Shaheen oil field is Qatar’s largest and has a water depth of 60 meters with facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300+ wells. The Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 scope will support the North Oil Company’s ongoing development of the Al-Shaheen field. Despite scheduling challenges introduced by the ongoing pandemic the close collaboration between Heerema, their client PTSC M&C Vietnam, and company North Oil Company resulted in a successful project execution that was on schedule and with zero recordable HSE cases.

‘The safe and successful installation of the Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 project completes around 1.5 years of a close partnership between our client PTSC M&C Vietnam, and operator North Oil Company. Together we worked on finding solutions, and there was a common drive to move forward despite the challenges we faced. We are appreciative for the open and constructive relationship we experienced with PTSC and the North Oil Company throughout this project,’ said Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, Heerema’s CEO.

This project is Aegir’s second in Qatar, with the earlier completion of the Qatargas North Field Bravo Living Quarters Expansion project in February. Heerema is committed to a future within the region and with the successful execution of another project they are looking forward to further developments. Now Aegir will sail to Singapore to receive some upgrades, before moving on to the next project.

Source: Company Press Release