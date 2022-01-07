Vito RPF is said to be Sembcorp Marine’s first floating production unit, which is built at the firm’s Tuas Boulevard Yard

Vito FPU ready for sailaway to the US Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: Shell)

Sembcorp Marine, a provider of engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, has completed the Vito Regional Production Facility (Vito RPF) for Shell Offshore’s deepwater project in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Vito, which is a deep-water development in the US Gulf of Mexico, is Shell’s 11th deep-water project in the area.

Vito RPF is said to be Sembcorp Marine’s first floating production unit (FPU), which is built at the firm’s Tuas Boulevard Yard that serves as a one-stop production facility that can fabricate, assemble and install larger and heavier integrated structures.

Using a pair of goliath cranes with 30,000-tonne combined lifting capacity and 100-metre hook height in Tuas Boulevard Yard, the Vito’s topside structure integration with its hull was successfully executed.

Prior to integration with the four-column FPU hull in a single lift, the yard’s mega-block lifting capability is used to fabricate and assemble Vito topsides and living quarters at ground level to reduce work-at-height risks.

Last December, the company has delivered the Vito FPU to Shell. To prepare for loadout and its sailaway to the Gulf of Mexico in the US, the platform departed Tuas Boulevard Yard for Singapore’s anchorage.

Sembcorp Marine president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said: “The successful construction and delivery of Vito FPU is a key milestone in our newbuilding track record and a testament to Sembcorp Marine’s proven expertise and differentiated capabilities in the construction of turnkey projects for the offshore, marine and energy industries.

“We would like to thank Shell for their strong teamwork and steadfast support in overcoming the challenges and constraints brought on by COVID-19. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Shell for the Whale Host Facility (WHF).”

At present, Sembcorp Marine is focused on the construction of a second FPU project for Shell. The project consists of the fabrication and integration of the FPU topsides, living quarters and hull for the Whale development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Shell Offshore is the operator of Vito deep-water development with a 63% stake, while the remaining 37% stake is owned by Statoil USA E&P.