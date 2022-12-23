The scope also covers 10 kilometers of static subsea umbilicals

Aker Solutions wins Dvalin North subsea contract from Wintershall Dea. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including three horizontal subsea trees and control systems, a four-slot steel subsea template with an integrated manifold system, three wellhead systems and associated tie-in and installation work. The scope also covers 10 kilometers of static subsea umbilicals. The Work starts immediately with final deliveries planned for end-2025.

“This award demonstrates our strong capabilities in delivering tie-back solutions to increase production at existing areas in the most efficient and safe way. The Dvalin North field was the largest discovery in Norway in 2021. With this award, we will help enable Wintershall Dea to continue to build on its existing position as one of the largest producers of Norwegian gas at a time when energy security is critical in Europe,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

About the field

The Dvalin North gas field is located around 200 km off the coast of Northern Norway, west of Sandnessjøen at a water depth of 420 metres. It is estimated to contain around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent, and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid Norway. Dvalin North is scheduled for planned start-up late 2026. Wintershall Dea is operator of the field with a 55% share. Petoro has 35% and Sval Energi has 10%.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Subsea segment.

Source: Company Press Release