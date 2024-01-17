TechnipFMC will install pipe and an umbilical, tying back three new wells to the Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico

TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract by BP in Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: 466654 from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant contract by bp (LON: BP) for its Argos Southwest Extension project in the Mad Dog field.

TechnipFMC will install pipe and an umbilical, tying back three new wells to the Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We have a long-standing relationship with bp, underpinned by close collaboration. This partnership, combined with our robust installation and execution capabilities, enables us to meet bp’s schedule to extend the production in the Mad Dog field.”

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will also manufacture and install pipeline end terminations.

Source: Company Press Release