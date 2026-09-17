The exploration was carried out using the Scarabeo 8 rig. Credit: Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

Aker BP has discovered gas in the Alpehumle prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, approximately 25km north of the Duva field, after drilling its first exploration well in production licence 1153.

According to preliminary assessments reported by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the recoverable volume is between 150,000 standard cubic metres (scm) and 2.4 million standard cubic metres (mscm) of oil equivalent, corresponding to an estimated one million barrels (mbbl) to 15mbbl.

The exploration was carried out using the Scarabeo 8 rig.

The main well, 36/4-2, is the initial exploration well drilled in this licence, which was awarded as part of Norway’s APA 2021 licensing round.

A sidetrack, named 36/4-2 A, was also drilled in an effort to delineate the extent of the find and confirm the hydrocarbon/water contact.

Aker BP operates the licence with 40% ownership. The other partners are INPEX Idemitsu Norge with 30%, OKEA with 20% and Harbour Energy Norge with 10%.

Drilling results showed that well 36/4-2 encountered a gas column of 10m in the Agat Formation, entirely within sandstone that demonstrated very good reservoir quality. However, the hydrocarbon/water contact was not identified.

The 36/4-2 A sidetrack intersected 4m of sandstone in the Agat Formation but revealed an aquiferous reservoir.

Both wells underwent detailed data collection and sampling.

The first well was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,250m below sea level and ended in basement rock, while the sidetrack reached 2,320m and was stopped in an unidentified formation.

Water depth at the drilling site measures 255m, and plans call for permanent plugging and abandonment of the well.

The partners are currently evaluating the results to determine the potential economic viability of further activity and whether additional delineation will be pursued.

Last month, Aker BP began production at the Skarv Satellite Project in the Norwegian Sea, bringing the Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn fields online one year ahead of the initial schedule.