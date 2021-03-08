The terminal will have an initial capacity to deliver up to 3Mtpa of regasified LNG

PLNG Import Terminal granted notice to proceed. (Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.)

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific company of Manila (AG&P) has received the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) notice to proceed (NTP) for the development of its Philippines LNG (PLNG) import terminal.

PLNG terminal is an LNG import and regasification terminal that is planned to be built in Batangas Bay on the main island of Luzon.

The terminal is designed to store LNG and dispatch natural gas to power plant, industrial and commercial customers and other consumers.

It will have an initial capacity to deliver up to 3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of regasified LNG, with additional capacity for liquid distribution.

AG&P LNG terminals and logistics president Karthik Sathyamoorthy said: “We are excited about this critical step in bringing AG&P’s Philippines LNG Import Terminal online.

“AG&P is working very hard to bring this safe, environmentally-friendly, competitive fuel to our customers by the summer of 2022 and hope that the wide availability of natural gas will spur manufacturing and jobs in the Philippines while we all enjoy healthier air.

“We salute the Philippines’ DOE for its professionalism and hard work in evaluating our proposal and granting AG&P the Notice to Proceed.

AG&P completed pre-development work at PLNG terminal

PLNG is planned to have scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420mmscfd and around 200,000cbm of storage to ensure high availability and reliability of natural gas.

AG&P has already concluded the pre-development work at the PLNG terminal, which is expected to be commissioned in mid-2022.

The terminal would initially support the country’s LNG importation and regasification capability, delivering gas to secure the current and future energy demand of the region.

AG&P is engaged in developing and operating LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions, delivering LNG and gas to different types of customers

Sathyamoorthy added: “We are aligned with the DOE’s forward-looking vision for clean energy and look forward to supporting it every day.

“I would also like to recognize the hard-working engineers in our Korean subsidiary, Gas Entec, which has brought its world-leading technology to PLNG.”

“The Philippines LNG Terminal is a landmark development for the country that will accelerate industrialization, create jobs, lower pollution and trigger overall economic and social progress.”