The programme is aimed at improving access to potable water for agricultural and industrial use, through production and transfer of water resources

Namibia's water programme is expected to be completed in 2024. (Credit: Pixabay/kalhh)

African Development Bank has approved a $121.7m loan and €3m grant from the Rural Water Supply Sanitation Initiative Trust Fund, to support ‘Water Sector Support Program’ in Namibia.

The programme is aimed at facilitating improved access to potable water for agricultural and industrial use, through sustainable production and transfer of water resources.

In addition, the programme is also expected also enhance the sanitation in rural areas and increasing the institutional capacity, sustainable management and utilisation.

The bank said that the program targets the increase in access to sustainable water services from the current 85% and sanitation services from 54% to 100% by 2030.

In addition, the programme, which will be implemented over five years, encompasses the construction and rehabilitation of bulk water infrastructure and associated equipment, construction of water supply schemes, along with sanitation facilities, hygiene interventions and institutional capacity building initiatives.

Water Development & Sanitation Department Director Gladys Wambui Gichuri said: “A key element of the project is sanitation marketing, focusing on behavioural change. It is critical to improve sanitation, including reducing the number of people practising open defecation.”

Water Sector Support Program includes studies and designs for improving water

The project is said to be in line with Namibia’s national development plans and the government’s focus on advancing the availability and affordability of water by 2030.

In addition, an advanced technology in sanitation is being developed in Namibia to treat wastewater in Windhoek to potable standards and inject 30% of the recycled water into the system for distribution to consumers.

The Water Sector Support Program includes preparation of studies and designs for direct potable water reclamation in Windhoek to increase the existing capacity by 17,000m3/day.

Expected to complete in 2024, the programme will directly benefit estimated 1 million people and 250,000 indirect beneficiaries.

In December last year, the African Development Bank approved $124.2m funding to finance the Urban Water Sector Reform and Akure Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.