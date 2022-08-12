The jack-up barges to be hired under the contract will be used across the offshore fields of the UAE-based state-owned energy company

ADNOC Offshore to hire 13 self-propelled jack-up barges from ADNOC L&S. (Credits: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

ADNOC Offshore, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has awarded a contract worth AED4.3bn ($1.17bn) to ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) for hiring 13 self-propelled jack-up barges.

Through the five-year contract, ADNOC aims to bring in efficiencies in its offshore operations as well as underpin the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by the end of this decade.

The jack-up barges to be hired under the contract will be deployed across the offshore fields of ADNOC.

ADNOC Offshore CEO Ahmad Suwaidi said: “This significant award to ADNOC Logistics & Services will help deliver our production capacity expansion in the offshore and directly support ADNOC’s strategic growth objective of 5 million barrels of daily oil production capacity by 2030.

“ADNOC L&S have a proven track record in the industry and their best-in-class expertise, together with the ready availability of these self-propelled jack-up barges, will help us drive efficiencies and flexibility while cementing ADNOC’s position as a leading low cost and low carbon energy producer.”

According to ADNOC, the barges are capable of supporting a broad scope of operations, including maintenance, project work, and accommodation.

The self-propelled jack-up barge are said to be multi-purpose assets that would allow rig-less operations and maintenance with single point responsibility offered by ADNOC L&S to facilitate enhanced efficiencies.

Along with the hiring of the self-propelled jack-up barges, ADNOC will use manpower and equipment from ADNOC L&S.

ADNOC will utilise the barges for rig-less well intervention, pre- and post-drilling operations, topside maintenance and integrity restoration activities at its offshore assets.

ADNOC L&S CEO Abdulkareem Al Masabi said: “We are committed to continuing to seize growth opportunities and deliver more value to ADNOC and this announcement is another milestone in that journey.

“These vessels represent an important opportunity for growth and diversification for ADNOC L&S and will be a critical enabler of ADNOC Offshore’s growth.”

Last month, ADNOC awarded two contracts with a combined value of around $2bn to ADNOC Drilling for certain works at the Ghasha mega-project.