The scope of works under the contract includes final pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution works for the US portion of the Beacon Shenandoah FPS project, following sail away from South Korea

GATE to commission Shenandoah FPS project. (Credit: Arvind Vallabh on Unsplash)

GATE Energy, a provider of commissioning and start-up services in the energy sector, has secured a commissioning contract for the US portion of the Beacon Shenandoah FPS project.

The company’s scope of works under the contract includes final pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution following sail away from South Korea.

The deepwater Shenandoah field is located in the Gulf of Mexico, in the Walker Ridge blocks around 230 miles (370km) from New Orleans.

The first oil from the deepwater Shenandoah field is expected in late 2024.

GATE Energy commissioning president Mark Myhre said: “Receiving the commissioning contract for the US portion of the Shenandoah FPS will allow us to deploy a bespoke solution for our client and demonstrate how the GATE Energy commissioning team can span the globe while maintaining continuity of culture and technical expertise.”

GATE Energy CEO Lee Jordan said: “This is another key award that further strengthens our position as the leading commissioning provider for the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

“We are proud to extend our current South Korean engagement in the project through to the first oil in the USA.”

Shenandoah is a conventional oil development located in ultra-deepwater in the US, operated by Beacon Offshore Energy in partnership with Navitas Petroleum and HEQ Deepwater.

Discovered in 2009, the field lies in the Walker Ridge 51, Walker Ridge 52, and Walker Ridge 53, at a water depth of around 5,900ft.

The project is currently in the construction stage, with the final investment decision (FID) approved in 2021.