Google to utilise Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology. Credit: Energy Dome/Business Wire.

Energy Dome has entered into a global commercial partnership with Google to utilise its CO2 Battery technology for carbon-free energy, marking the tech giant’s first major investment in long-duration energy storage.

The collaboration aims to support Google’s target to operate entirely on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. Alongside the agreement, Google has strategically invested in the Milan, Italy-based Energy Dome.

The partnership focuses on deploying CO2 Battery projects across Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region to meet Google’s carbon-free energy objectives. Google’s decision to adopt Energy Dome’s technology is part of a broader effort to incorporate advanced energy solutions to address intermittency challenges associated with solar and wind power.

Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology can dispatch energy continuously for eight to 24 hours, meeting both base and flexible electricity demands. It utilises off-the-shelf equipment, ensuring scalability without supply chain issues. The technology also stabilises the grid by providing natural inertia, compensating for the loss of inertia from decommissioned fossil-fuel power stations.

According to Energy Dome, the arrangement promises a rapid scale-up of long-duration storage systems.

Several projects are already contracted with partners like Alliant Energy in the US, Engie in Italy, and NTPC in India. These initiatives are part of Energy Dome’s growth phase as it expands its commercial deployment globally.

Energy Dome founder and CEO Claudio Spadacini said: “The programmatic and strategic deployment of our technology at scale to help Google reach carbon-free energy represents the core of our industry-first agreement. We’re proving that a 24/7 cost-effective and carbon-free energy supply is achievable with the right technology and partnership model.

“We are also pleased to welcome Google as an investor in Energy Dome, underlining our joint commitment to a shared vision.”

Energy Dome stated that the CO2 Battery offers an efficient alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries or pumped-hydro solutions by leveraging a patented thermo-mechanical process that does not rely on lithium or rare-earth elements. This makes it a viable option for large-scale renewable energy storage, vital for transitioning to sustainable energy practices worldwide.

Google EMEA energy director Maud Texier said: “Google is committed to powering our operations with clean energy, and Energy Dome’s technologically proven and scalable long-duration energy storage solution can help us unlock rapid progress.

“But this isn’t just about Google. By helping to scale this first-of-a-kind LDES technology, we hope to help communities everywhere gain greater access to reliable, affordable electricity and support grid resilience as we integrate more renewable energy sources.”