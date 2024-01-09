Once completed, Trion FPU is expected to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will connect to a 950,000bpd floating storage and offloading vessel

Wood to design topsides for Trion FPU in Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: Galen Crout on Unsplash)

UK-based engineering services company Wood has won a contract from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the topsides for Woodside Energy’s Trion Floating Production Unit (FPU) in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for the FPU.

The contract represents Wood’s latest award and follows the delivery of the pre-FEED and FEED design works on the Trion project.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries offshore engineering division engineering vice president SeonMook Lim said: “We are very pleased to reunite with Wood through the Trion FPU Project for the first time since we worked on the East Area Natural Gas Liquids Offshore Project in West Africa in 2005.

“We are greatly enthusiastic about creating another EPC success story that will leave a lasting mark in the history of offshore oil and gas development. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Woodside as we embark on the Trion FPU project.”

In June 2023, Woodside made a final investment decision (FID) for the development of a $7.2bn Trion discovery in the Mexican Gulf, targeting the first oil in 2028.

Trion field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt in the Gulf of Mexico, about 180km off the Mexican coastline and 30km south of the US/Mexico maritime border, at a water depth of 2500m.

The greenfield development project represents the first deepwater development in Mexico at a water depth of 2,500m.

Wood said that its teams in Houston, US and Bogota, Colombia will deliver the detailed top-side design work for the FPU over the next three years.

Once completed, Trion FPU is expected to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will connect to a 950,000bpd floating storage and offloading vessel.

Wood oil, gas and power president John Day said: “We are pleased to have been selected as the topsides engineering provider for Trion by Woodside Energy and the project’s EPC Contractor, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“Wood’s innovative design process on the pre-FEED and FEED work positioned us well for the detailed engineering scope on Trion. Applying a practical approach to decarbonisation in the design process has been an important part of this project, whilst ensuring safety and quality.

“Our team has a proven history with Woodside, having worked together for two decades, and our experience designing and delivering solutions for Trion will improve productivity, reduce emissions and maximise the return on investment for our client.”