A former Unaoil executive on trial for corruption at London's Southwark Crown Court said a climate of 'fear and paranoia' in Iraq made secrecy necessary

Al Basra oil terminal in Iraq (Credit: Wikimedia Commons/US Navy/Samuel W Shavers)

Money paid to a former Unaoil agent in Iraq was a “risk premium” for nurturing a confidential and dangerous relationship with state-owned South Oil Company (SOC), and not funds for making bribes, jurors were told in a corruption trial.

An environment of “fear and paranoia” gripping the country following Saddam Hussein’s overthrow in which “enemies abounded” meant Oday Al-Quoraishi – an SOC project manager overseeing a massive crude oil expansion scheme – needed extra cash to minimise his profile amid various security risks for people doing business with Western companies.

That was the version of events put forward by Ziad Akle this week, who faces criminal charges along with two other former associates of Monaco-based energy consultancy Unaoil for conspiracy to make corrupt payments.

Speaking from the witness stand at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Akle said: “In an environment where there were many enemies – who I understood were very prominent people in the [oil] ministry – [Al-Quoraishi] was at risk and would need support.”

In cross-examination by Michael Brompton QC – who is prosecuting the case on behalf the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) – the defendant repeatedly dismissed accusations that “retainer” payments made to Al-Quoraishi were in fact for bribing officials within SOC to help Unaoil secure manufacturing contacts for its clients in the energy industry.

Unaoil’s payments to ‘Ivan’ proving central to SFO corruption trial

The prize on offer, Mr Brompton has argued throughout the trial, was a slice of roughly $4.5bn on offer for the Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project (ICOEEP) – a government-backed scheme to more than double the country’s crude export capacity from 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to 4.5 million bpd through infrastructure upgrades in the south of the country.

He alleges Unaoil and its associates exploited Al-Quoriashi’s position as project manager for the ICOEEP, paying him a $6,000 per month commission to exert influence within the SOC in favour of Unaoil’s clients – namely Netherlands-based SBM Offshore and Singapore-based Leighton Holdings – in a tender process for oil and gas infrastructure.

Al-Quoraishi – who became known by the codename “Ivan”, perhaps due to his “appreciation of Russian culture”, according to Akle – is a key figure in the SFO’s case, in which it is argued that as Unaoil’s “man in Basra” had been “bought up” to bribe officials within the SOC to manipulate the tender.

In all, “Ivan” was paid $608,000 by Unaoil for his “services” in Iraq.

Retainer arrangement was ‘fully legitimate’

But Akle, 45, argues that although the arrangement between Unaoil and Al-Quoraishi was kept hidden, it was one that was authorised by SOC’s director general Kiffar Numan, and the retainer payments made were legitimate costs for security measures associated with working in Iraq at that time.

He said: “It was agreed at the director general level [of SOC] with my colleague Basil Al Jarah that in order to assist his project manager Al-Quoraishi to do the best job possible in Iraq, he would need support to go the extra mile.

“There were multiple precautions he had to take. It was a risk premium to make sure he did his best the whole time – because in his position it would have been easy to do the least possible.

“This was an unusual arrangement, and a unique situation. But as far as I was concerned, it was fully legitimate.”

Akle explained that, in the years after the US-led invasion, Iraqis seen to be doing business with Western companies faced significant threats of violence, kidnap and even murder – making it necessary for the “mission” between Al-Quoraishi and Unaoil to help SOC secure foreign involvement in ICOEEP to be kept secret.

“It put him in the line of fire – literally and figuratively,” he added. “There were risks to his life and his family’s life.”

Cash payments were ‘standard procedure’ in post-invasion Iraq

Mr Brompton pressed the defendant on the details of the arrangement – like why the payments were made in cash, why there was no written agreement between Unaoil and Al-Quoraishi, and why there would be such a risk for being affiliated with Unaoil given the scope of his day job was to deal with foreign companies on behalf of the SOC.

Cash payments, Akle suggested, were “standard procedure” in Iraq at that time, with bank accounts exposing people to the risk of kidnap or threats of violence.

“Paying money into a bank account was like painting a red target on your back,” he said today (28 February).

If that was the case, asked the prosecutor, why not just pay the money directly to SOC, Al-Quoraishi’s employer in Iraq which Akle claims had authorised the arrangement with Unaoil.

“The director general did not in fact know about it,” said Mr Brompton. “This was an entirely corrupt arrangement between Unaoil and Al-Quoraishi personally.”

Three men facing charges in SFO corruption case

Akle is facing criminal charges for conspiracy to make corrupt payment alongside two other men – Steven Whiteley, 65, who was Unaoil’s general territories manager for Iraq, and formerly a vice-president of SBM Offshore; and Paul Bond, 68, who was a senior sales manager for SBM Offshore.

All three men deny the charges brought against them.

The trial continues.