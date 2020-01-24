In a UK corruption trial, Serious Fraud Office prosecutors have detailed how former Unaoil associates gained influence over tenders for Iraq's oil expansion

Al Basra oil terminal in Iraq (Credit: Wikimedia Commons/US Navy/Samuel W Shavers)

Unaoil executives developed a “formidable team of friends in high places” throughout southern Iraq as it positioned itself to fraudulently manipulate tender process for oil infrastructure projects in the country, jurors have heard in a bribery trial.

Significantly, these included a project manager for South Oil Company, Iraq’s state-owned oil business tasked with overseeing a major project to more than double the country’s crude export capacity in the years following Saddam Hussein’s fall from power.

A series of emails between senior employees and associates of Unaoil, the Monaco-based energy consultancy at the heart of a sprawling international corruption investigation, were read out in court today (24 January), detailing the ways the company set about “making friends and influencing people” in the country.

This included pocket money for globe-trotting shopping sprees, nights spent in luxury London hotels and even high-end television sets.

Unaoil, which acted as an intermediary between Iraqi officials and corporate clients looking to do business in the country, has been accused of paying $6m in bribe money to senior government officials to land two separate industrial contracts worth $800m.

Three former Unaoil associates are on trial for corruption in Iraq

Three British nationals Ziad Akle, 45, Steven Whiteley, 65, and Paul Bond, 68, are charged with conspiracy to make corrupt payments in Iraq between 2005 and 2011. They all deny any wrongdoing.

They are accused of influencing tender processes – overseen by UK-based engineering firm Foster Wheeler – in which supplier contracts for single point moorings (SPM) equipment, as well as two oil pipelines, were awarded to Netherlands-based SBM Offshore and Singapore-based Leighton Offshore respectively.

Akle was Unaoil’s territory manager for Iraq. Whiteley was Unaoil’s general territories manager for Iraq, and formerly a vice-president of SBM Offshore. Bond was a senior sales manager for SBM Offshore.

Unaoil sought to capitalise on Iraq oil expansion

The corruption case, which got underway at Southwark Crown Court in London yesterday, is being brought by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which has been investigating allegations of bribery by Unaoil and its associates since 2016.

The events took place against the backdrop of Iraq’s efforts to rebuild its crumbling oil and gas infrastructure in the wake of the US-led invasion, and overthrow of former leader Saddam Hussein.

A “master plan” infrastructure project was announced in 2007 to boost crude exports from 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to 4.5 million bpd.

Prosecuting on behalf of the SFO, Michael Brompton QC said the emails, most of which were seized by Monegasque authorities, provided a clear, real-time account of “the conspiracy in action”.

He said: “Well before the ‘master plan’ was published, it was well known that money was to be made available for an ambitious expansion scheme, and Unaoil started to position itself to take advantage of the opportunities likely to arise.

“It set about making friends and influencing people – the most important of which was Oday Al Quoraishi, who was for Unaoil a most important man.”

Ivan: Our man in Basra

Al Quoraishi – who also became known by the codename “Ivan” – was the key figure for the firm, occupying a senior role within Iraq’s South Oil Company and who the prosecution says “sold information of a confidential nature” to Unaoil about the projects that were the subject of the oil expansion plan.

Mr Brompton said there was “considerable informal contact” between Al Quoraishi and Unaoil’s Iraq country manager Basil Al Jarah – who has also been the subject of the SFO’s investigations and pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to make corrupt payments – as he was groomed between 2005 and 2007, developing a “good relationship” with Al Jarah.

In fact, Al Quoraishi’s willingness to get “fully on board” with Unaoil’s plans to manipulate the future tender process, said the prosecutor, led to a job offer to work for the firm full-time – to become “our man in Basra” as Al Jarah put it.

But Al Quoraishi was ultimately to remain at South Oil Company and take on the role of project manager overseeing the entire Iraqi oil expansion project – one where he would be much better positioned to “exert influence on behalf of Unaoil”, argued Mr Brompton.

Unaoil’s executive team instead decided to pay Ivan a retainer for his services within the beating heart of the Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project – with emails showing this began at $2,000 per month but later rose to $6,000 per month once his influence began realising material value in securing new clients.

The SFO alleges Al Quoraishi, who had been “bought up” by Unaoil, used his position to leak confidential information contained within tender documents issued by Foster Wheeler – which was working on behalf of South Oil Company to oversee the process of awarding contracts to firms as part of the rebuilding efforts.

Unaoil was then able to benefit from advanced knowledge of the tender detail and act upon it either to secure or benefit clients, or to disadvantage competitors.