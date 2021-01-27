Among a series of sweeping climate initiatives, President Biden will today suspend new oil and gas lease sales on US federal lands and waters, and order a review of existing auction processes

The move builds on a series of Day One executive orders issued by President Biden targeting reform of the US energy system (Credit: Michael F Hiatt/Shutterstock)

President Joe Biden continues to reshape the US oil and gas industry during his early days in office, moving to introduce a temporary ban on new lease sales across federal lands and waters as part of a wider-ranging sweep of climate actions.

The executive order to suspend new auctions will be signed later today (27 January) and marks the first step towards fulfilling a contentious campaign promise to end oil and gas extraction on territory controlled by the federal government.

The US Interior Department will be directed to “pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters to the extent possible”, and launch a “rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on public lands and waters”.

Industry groups have criticised the suspension, saying an outright ban would damage jobs, revenues and energy independence. But climate campaigners welcomed the decision to prioritise renewable energy sources over fossil fuels.

Government agencies will be further tasked with identifying “new opportunities to spur innovation, commercialisation, and deployment of clean energy technologies and infrastructure”, according to a White House statement.

In an additional order likely to generate controversy within the industry, President Biden will also direct federal agencies to “eliminate fossil fuel subsidies as consistent with applicable law”.

The oil and gas lease moratorium will not restrict energy activities on lands the US government holds in trust for tribes, the government confirmed.

Industry groups hit out at Biden, claiming ban on oil and gas lease sales will make US more reliant on foreign imports

The announcements follow on from several climate-focused directives made last week on inauguration day, which underscored the new president’s resolve to act on climate change and deliver a transformation of America’s energy system.

These included rejoining the Paris Agreement, revoking a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, placing a temporary moratorium on lease sales in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), and reversing regulatory rollbacks on emissions standards introduced by his predecessor.

Federal lands and waters have been identified by President Biden as areas where the footprint of US fossil fuel activity can be reduced as he targets deep energy reforms to secure emissions reduction and prioritise low-carbon, renewable industries.

Bloomberg reports that 22% of US crude oil production and 12% of natural gas production came from federal lands and waters in 2019, citing US Energy Information Administration figures.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) claims a ban on new oil and gas lease sales by the Biden team would in fact slow the transition to cleaner fuels.

“With a stroke of a pen, the administration is shifting America’s bright energy future into reverse and setting us on a path toward greater reliance on foreign energy produced with lower environmental standards,” said API chief executive Mike Sommers.

“Limiting domestic energy production is nothing more than an ‘import more oil’ policy that runs counter to our shared goal of emissions reductions and will make it harder for local communities to recover from the pandemic.”

Anne Bradbury, chief executive of the trade group American Exploration & Production Council, added: “Penalising the oil and gas industry kills good-paying American jobs, hurts our already struggling economy, makes our country more reliant on foreign energy sources, and impacts those who rely on affordable and reliable energy.”

But Josh Axelrod, senior advocate at the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) welcomed the leasing review. He said: “This moratorium gives the country a chance to modernise the way we deploy our natural resources for developing energy – and to speed up a just and equitable transition to good-paying clean energy jobs of the future.”

Sierra Club’s director of public lands protection Athan Manuel added: “Pausing new oil and gas leasing will improve the health of our communities, our climate and our wild places. Public lands can, and must, be part of the climate solution.

“They must also be a part of a just recovery by reinvesting in communities, tapping fossil fuel workers to clean up past pollution, and bringing communities together to diversify economies in ways that allow everyone to benefit.”

Biden administration accelerates planning for ‘irreversible path’ to net zero

The Biden administration has placed environmental issues high on its agenda, and today’s directives confirm that climate change will form “an essential element of US foreign policy and national security”.

In addition to the interventions in oil and gas leasing, federal government agencies are being directed to buy zero-carbon electricity and procure fleets of zero-emission vehicles – both of which are to be purchased from domestic suppliers.

Agencies will also be asked to “develop a plan to increase the resilience of its facilities and operations to the impacts of climate change”, as well as to “report on ways to expand and improve climate forecast capabilities”.

The Interior Department will be tasked with identifying “steps that can be taken to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030”, while new environmental protection targets aim to conserve 30% of the country’s lands and oceans by 2030.

“These executive orders follow through on President Biden’s promise to take aggressive action to tackle climate change,” the White House said in a statement, and will “put the US on an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050.”