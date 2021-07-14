The portfolio consists of 24 development-stage projects that are expected to come online in 2023

The portfolio includes 450MW of storage capacity. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.)

Enel Green Power North America has acquired a 3.2GW portfolio development-stage solar and solar-plus-storage projects in the US from Dakota Renewable Energy.

The portfolio consists of 24 development-stage projects, including 450MW of storage capacity. Located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western US, the projects are expected to begin commercial operations in 2023.

Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between affiliates of Dakota Power Partners and Eolian, has initiated and developed the projects that are located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri and Colorado.

Few Mid-Atlantic solar projects are planned to feature paired battery storage to capture additional value streams and add resiliency to the power grid.

Dakota co-founder and principal Jay Schoenberger said: “We’re very happy to work with Enel Green Power North America as they grow their renewable energy portfolio in the US.

“Under Enel Green Power’s stewardship, this outstanding portfolio of solar farms will produce cost-effective zero-emissions power, create jobs, and deliver major economic benefits to the communities hosting these significant investments.”

Enel Green Power North America is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with presence in the US and Canada.

The company operates 58 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.6GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy.

It is currently building five hybrid renewable plus storage projects in Texas, as part of 2.3GW of wind and solar capacity and around 600MW of battery storage across the US.

Enel Green Power North America president and CEO Georgios Papadimitriou said: “While momentum continues to build for clean energy in the United States, we are accelerating our own growth plans by adding this substantial portfolio of solar projects to our medium-term development pipeline.

“As we enter new markets in the Mid-Atlantic and West, Enel Green Power will integrate our successful community-centered development approach that has enabled us to become one of America’s renewable energy leaders over the last two decades.

“These projects will play a key role in our efforts to help states reach their clean energy targets, spur job creation and meet rising corporate demand for renewables.”

In October 2020, Enel Green Power North America has started construction on the 284MW Azure Sky solar and storage project in Texas, US.