The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) approves Troll phase 3 project. (Credit: Equinor/Øyvind Gravås and Even Kleppe.)

Equinor and its license partners have secured the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) approval to commission the Troll phase 3 project in the North Sea.

Troll phase 3 is a further development of the Troll field, which is located 60km west of Sognefjorden in the Norwegian North Sea, at a water depth of 300m.

The development and operation plan (PDO) for Troll phase 3 was approved in December 2018. It will produce gas from Troll Vest.

The project partners have selected a development solution that comprises two subsea templates with eight gas wells tied into the Troll A platform.

For further compression and export through existing infrastructure, the wellstream from the tied wells is routed to Troll A through a new 36-inch pipeline.

The companies have invested more than NOK8bn ($932m) in Troll phase 3, with a plan approved for it to produce for at least 30 years.

The Troll phase 3 project is estimated to have recoverable reserves of nearly 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, primarily comprised of gas.

Troll phase 3 licence management leader Wenche Tjelta Johansen said: “Troll is a giant on the Norwegian shelf. The field supplies as much as 7 per cent of Europe’s daily demand for gas, and Troll phase 3 will help maintain a high level of production for a long time to come.”

Proven in 1979, the Troll field was developed in phases, with gas extraction from Troll Øst in the first phase and oil from Troll Vest in second phase.

Recently, Equinor has started production at its Martin Linge oil and gas field in the North Sea.

The field is expected to reach plateau production of around 115 000 barrels per day in 2022. It is estimated to contain recoverable resources of about 260 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe),