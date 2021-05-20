The Australian iron ore project will have a production capacity of 80Mtpa

BHP achieves first production from the South Flank iron ore project. (Credit: BHP)

BHP has drawn the first ore from the $3.6bn South Flank iron ore project in the central Pilbara region in Western Australia.

The achievement comes nearly three years after sanctioning the open-cut mining project in June 2018.

With a production of 80 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), the South Flank project is expected to fill the void created after the retirement of the Yandi iron ore mine, which has been producing since 1991.

Owing to its autonomous-ready fleets, digital connectivity, and modular design, the South Flank iron ore project is considered to be the most technically advanced iron ore mine in Western Australia.

According to BHP, South Flank alongside the existing Mining Area C with a combined production of 145 million tonnes of iron ore each year will create the largest operating iron ore hub in the world.

The project involved the expansion of the existing infrastructure at Mining Area C. It produces from the Grand Central, Vista Oriental, and Highway deposits.

As part of the project, BHP and its partners built an 80Mtpa crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system, train loading facilities, stockyard, procured a new mining fleet, and carried out substantial mine development and pre-strip work.

BHP Minerals Australia president Edgar Basto said: “South Flank is Australia’s largest new iron ore mine in over 50 years and is on time and on budget. South Flank’s high quality ore will increase WAIO’s average iron ore grade from 61 to 62 per cent, and the overall proportion of lump from 25 to 30-33 per cent.

“The project has created more than 9000 direct and indirect jobs during construction, and will provide more than 600 operational roles through its life.”

Basto added that South Flank’s ore will cater to the global steel markets for the next 25 years.

BHP holds a stake of 85% in the South Flank iron ore project and is partnered by Itochu (8%) and Mitsui (7%).

