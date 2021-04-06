The project is expected to deliver clean renewable energy to more than 70,000 households in Japan each year

The Kashima Offshore Wind Project is expected to commence construction in 2024. (Credit: Vena Energy.)

Wind Power Group, Tokyo Gas, and Vena Energy, through their joint venture, have announced plans to accelerate the development of the 159.6MW Kashima offshore wind project in Japan.

The Kashima offshore wind project is located in Kashima Port, spanning an area of 680ha in the Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, and is expected to commence construction in 2024.

Once completed, the project is expected to deliver clean renewable energy to more than 70,000 households in Japan each year.

The development of the Kashima Port offshore wind project will be carried out through Wind Power Energy, a joint-venture of Wind Power Group, Tokyo Gas, and Vena Energy.

Tokyo Gas is a gas and power utility company, engaged in supplying energy and service to customers mainly in Kanto region.

Vena Energy operates, constructs, and develops wind and solar projects in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region.

The project is expected to support the Japan’s Carbon Neutrality strategy for 2050, which identified wind power as a key driver to achieve the targets.

Vena Energy chief executive officer Nitin Apte said: “The Kashima Port Offshore Wind Project is a significant milestone for Vena Energy’s offshore wind strategy, and we are excited to accelerate the development of this project together with our partners.

“Japan is a key market for Vena Energy, representing the majority of our offshore wind pipeline and over a third of our 16GW renewable energy portfolio across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are fully committed to accelerating the energy transition in Japan, the sustainability of our host communities, and the preservation of the environment.”

In December last year, Vena Energy started construction on the 162MW Amateras Shiroishi solar project in Miyagi prefecture of Japan.

The project was expected to expand the company’s portfolio to 17 projects with 604MW capacity across Japan.