Sverre Overå, project director for Northern Lights, in front of the Northern Lights template. (Credit: Arne Reidar Mortensen/ Equinor ASA.)

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has secured contracts for both onshore plant and subsea system from Equinor for the Northern Lights CO2 storage project.

The Northern Lights project is part of a full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) Longship project, which is supported by the Norwegian government.

The project includes transportation, receipt and permanent storage of CO2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea.

Under the contract worth NOK1.05bn ($122m), Aker Solutions’ wholly owned subsidiary Kvaerner will be responsible to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the onshore plant facilities at Energiparken in Øygarden.

The onshore facility will receive and store liquid CO2 before it is exported through a pump and pipeline system for injection offshore.

The work also includes facilities at the jetty for import of CO2 from ships, storage tanks for intermediate storage of CO2 and process systems for gas conditioning and subsea injection.

Kvaerner has planned to commence work on the project next month with completion scheduled in the first quarter of 2024.

Aker Solutions secured contract to deliver subsea injection system

Equinor has also awarded an EPC contract to Aker Solutions to deliver the subsea equipment for injecting captured CO2 into a reservoir for permanent storage.

The order worth NOK250m ($29.1m) for subsea equipment is awarded as a call-off deal under the framework agreement awarded by Equinor in 2017.

The scope of work under the order includes delivery of one subsea tree, one wellhead, one flow base, and control systems. It also includes options for equipment for future wells.

Aker Solutions is planning to begin the work on the contract next month, with both installation and completion expected in 2023.

