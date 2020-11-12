According to preliminary estimates, the size of the discovery is between 50 and 190 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent

ConocoPhillips discovers significant gas condensateThe new gas was found at the wildcat well 6507/4-1 in the Norwegian Sea. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay.)

US-based energy company ConocoPhillips has made a significant gas discovery in the wildcat well 6507/4-1 offshore Norway.

The new gas was found at the wildcat well 6507/4-1 that is drilled in the production licence 1009, which is located 35.41km northwest of the Heidrun field and 241.4km from the coast of Norway in the Norwegian Sea.

The semi-submersible Leiv Eiriksson drilling rig has drilled the wildcat Warka well around 27km southwest of the Skarv field in the central part of the Norwegian Sea.

The well 6507/4-1 is said to be the first exploration well in production licence 1009, which was awarded in APA 2018.

It encountered a 27-metre gas column in sandstone layers in the Lange Formation with moderate reservoir quality, in the primary exploration target. The well was drilled in 1,312 feet of water to a total depth of 16,355 feet.

According to preliminary estimates, the size of the discovery is between 8 and 30 million standard cubic metres (Sm³) of recoverable oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia is the operator of the production licence 1009

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia is the operator of the production licence 1009 with 65% working interest and the remaining 35% is owned by PGNiG Upstream Norway.

The Leiv Eiriksson drilling rig will now proceed to drill the exploration well 6507/5-10 S (Slagugle) in production license 891.

ConocoPhillips executive vice president and chief operating officer Matt Fox said: “We have built a strong position on the Norwegian shelf since the discovery of the Ekofisk Field in 1969 and we are a very active industry operator and partner across the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

“This discovery, potentially the largest on the Norwegian Continental shelf this year, bolsters our position in the Norwegian Sea and the Heidrun area.

“The Warka discovery and potential future opportunities represent very low cost of supply resource additions that can extend our multi-decade success on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

Recently, the US Department of the Interior (DOI) has signed the final environmental impact statement (EIS) for ConocoPhillips Alaska’s proposed Willow oil project in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.