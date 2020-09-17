In Mexico, its subsidiary has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the Amoca project

Sapura Drilling has secured a drilling contract from Foxtrot International LDC in the Ivory Coast. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash.)

Malaysian integrated oil and gas services company, Sapura Energy has secured three contracts in South America and Africa total worth MYR840m ($203m).

Sapura Energy Mexicana, subsidiary of Sapura Energy, has secured engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the Amoca project, offshore Block Area 1 in Mexico, South America.

The work under the contract involves transportation and installation of the Amoca Platform and the pipeline as well as the subsea cable interconnecting the Amoca and Mizton platforms with the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit.

Sapura Energy Mexicana is expected to conclude the work on the contract by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In Brazil, Sapura Navegação Marítima (SNM) has secured a 12 months extension on the contract for the operation of pipe-laying support vessel Sapura Esmeralda.

SNM is a subsidiary of Seabras Sapura Participações, which is a joint venture between Sapura Offshore and a subsidiary of Seadrill.

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has awarded the contract extension in Brazil.

Under the contract, SNM will be responsible for the provision of services and installation and recovery of flexible pipes using Sapura Esmeralda in Brazilian waters.

Sapura Energy said that the current contract is estimated to be concluded by April 2021 and the 12 months extension will begin immediately after competition of the original contract.

Sapura Energy’s drilling contract secured in the Ivory Coast

Sapura Energy’s drilling arm, Sapura Drilling has secured a drilling contract from Foxtrot International LDC in the Ivory Coast, West Africa.

The scope of work includes the provision of semi-tender drilling rig services for three wells, located off the coast of Ivory Coast and is planned to start in the first quarter of 2022.

Furthermore, Sapura Energy said that the contract also has an option for one well extension.

In June this year, the company has secured five new contracts across Brunei, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, through its engineering and construction (E&C) division.