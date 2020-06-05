Sapura Offshore has a contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum for the PRP7 Pipeline Replacement Project in Brunei

Sapura Energy secured five new contracts totalling $179m. (Credit: Pixabay/wasi1370)

Sapura Energy, through its Engineering and Construction (E&C) division, has secured five new contracts valued about RM766m ($179.1m) across Brunei, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

As part of the new contracts, Sapura Offshore has a contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum for the PRP7 Pipeline Replacement Project in Brunei.

Under the contract, Sapura Offshore will be responsible for the replacement of the 16-inch 9.4km pipeline PID1494 along with the topside modification, and riser and pipeline demolition.

Slated to be completed by the first quarter of FY2022, the work also includes optional scope of the replacement of the 6-inch one-kilometre pipeline PID2008 including topside modification, and riser and pipeline demolition.

Sapura Energy secures contract for SBM Pipeline Rejuvenation Phase II project

The firm along with its consortium partner Dredging International Asia Pacific has also secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) for the single buoy mooring (SBM) Pipeline Rejuvenation Phase II Project in Singapore.

The scope of the contract includes pre-emptive repair of the nearshore pipeline section, rejuvenate the SBM system and optional removal of existing pipeline to ensure fitness for service of the crude offloading system to Bukom Refinery in Singapore.

The work on the contract is anticipated to be completed by the third quarter of FY2023.

Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production (CTEP) has selected Sapura Energy for its Asset Retirement Offshore Removal Campaign in Thailand that will include project management, engineering, procurement, offshore heavy lifting vessel and transportation spread to decommission seven offshore jackets, wet tow and reef jacket at a reef site.

Furthermore, Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company (CPOC) has selected Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd to provide EPCI services for the additional Andalas Pipeline Project Phase 4 Development.

