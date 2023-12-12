Located 70km off the coast in the German North Sea and expected to be fully commissioned in 2025, the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind project will be equipped with 83 SG 11.0-200 DD turbines, with each having a capacity of 11MW

Construction begins at the 913MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind project in Germany. (Credit: moerschy from Pixabay)

Glennmont Partners from Nuveen, a fund manager investing in clean energy, and Ørsted have started the construction of the 913MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind project in Germany.

Situated 70km off the coast in the German North Sea, the facility comprises three offshore wind farms, namely Borkum Riffgrund West 1, Borkum Riffgrund West 2, and OWP West.

The three projects were originally awarded to Ørsted in auctions in 2017 and 2018. In September 2019, the projects were renamed as Borkum Riffgrund 3 with plans to build them as one joint project.

Once fully commissioned in 2025, the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind project is expected to become the largest wind farm by export capacity in Germany.

During the construction phase of the project, Jan De Nul Group will install 83 monopile foundations. The steel foundations will support as many SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines, which will be installed in 2024.

Each of the turbines will have a capacity of 11MW and a rotor diameter of 200m.

Glennmont Partners acquired a 50% stake in the Borkum Riffgrund 3 project in February 2022.

The remaining 50% interest in the project is owned by Ørsted. The company will construct the offshore wind facility under a full-scope engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract.

Besides, Ørsted will carry out operations and maintenance services for a period of 20 years as well as facilitate a pathway to market for power and green certificates.

Glennmont Partners CEO and managing partner Joost Bergsma said: “It is fantastic to see the construction of Borkum Riffgrund 3 commence, and Glennmont looks forward to its planned commissioning in 2025.

“The Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm is a landmark development both for Glennmont and for North Sea renewables more widely.

“It marks an attractive proposition for investors, providing over 900MW of reliable, clean, low cost energy, and will be a significant step in meeting Europe’s decarbonisation and energy security ambitions.”