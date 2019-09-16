The GAIA platform, powered by the DELFI cognitive E&P environment, transforms the explorationist’s productivity and experience

Image: The GAIA platform enables clients to manage their exploration portfolios in line with their corporate strategies. Photo: courtesy of Schlumberger.

Oilfield services company Schlumberger and IHS Markit, a global provider of information, analytics, and solutions. are partnering on the GAIA digital subsurface platform.

The partnership between WesternGeco, the seismic and geophysical data solutions division of Schlumberger and IHS Markit will combine their data, technology, and expertise on exploration and production (E&P) information and make it available through the GAIA digital subsurface platform.

WesternGeco introduced the GAIA platform to speed up data discovery, screening and ranking of their clients’ exploration opportunities by providing access to all relevant and licensed data.

WesternGeco president Maurice Nessim said: “As we embrace openness, our strategic collaboration with IHS Markit enables our clients to take advantage of a wealth of data, accessible through the GAIA platform, where the latest digital technologies can be used to unlock data value for critical business decisions.

“Our relationship extends beyond providing access to seamlessly integrated IHS Markit data, WesternGeco multiclient libraries, and public and partner data—all in one place. It also includes collaboration in petrotechnical and data science R&D to rapidly deliver new data solutions on the GAIA platform.”

GAIA platform is powered by DELFI cognitive E&P environment

The GAIA platform, powered by the DELFI cognitive E&P environment, transforms the explorationist’s productivity and experience.

Initially, IHS Markit will provide direct access to its global E&P datasets, including well, production and asset information from within the platform.

The amalgamation and visualisation of critical content is expected to lead to new insights, enhanced workflows and improved efficiency in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources.

IHS Markit senior vice president of Energy Upstream said: “Bringing critical data sources together to help our clients improve efficiencies and extract more value from their assets is the primary goal of this endeavour. Since speed to decision is such a critical issue and data volumes continue to expand rapidly, clients will benefit from the increased use of artificial intelligence and various data science technologies to more quickly interrogate our global E&P database in new ways.”

In September, Schlumberger and TGS had announced a new 3D multiclient reimaging project in the Egyptian Red Sea.

The project involves reimaging data from three overlapping seismic surveys totaling 3,600km2 that were acquired between 1999 and 2008.