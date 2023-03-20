Under the contract, Jan De Nul’s will transport and install 106 wind turbine monopile foundations as well as one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside for the two German offshore wind projects which will power nearly 1.2 million households every year

Jan De Nul announces the start of T&I contract for the Gode Wind 3 and the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind projects in Germany. (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Group has officially started the execution of the transport and installation (T&I) contract for the construction of Ørsted’s 242MW Gode Wind 3 and the 900MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind projects in Germany.

Both companies signed the final T&I contract for the German offshore wind projects in October 2021.

Under the contract, Jan De Nul will transport and install 106 wind turbine monopile foundations as well as one offshore substation foundation, including the associated topside.

According to the company, the first batch of three monopile foundations has departed Steelwind’s yard in Nordenham, Germany for Eemshaven, the Netherlands, which is part of Groningen Seaports.

Jan De Nul said that subcontractor Wagenborg’s Barge 8 has been deployed for the monopiles foundations delivery from Steelwind’s yard in Germany to the Dutch marshalling harbour of Eemshaven.

Besides, Jan De Nul’s heavy lift vessel, Les Alizés, is anticipated to arrive on site in Summer and erect the first monopile foundation in German waters.

The delivery is expected to be completed in 2024.

Located in the German North Sea, the Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms will feature 11MW Siemens Gamesa turbines. They will be fully operational in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Put together, the offshore wind facilities are anticipated to produce sufficient clean energy to power nearly 1.2 million households every year in Germany.

In October 2021, Ørsted secured planning approval for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 project from Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH).

The Borkum Riffgrund 3 will be developed near the company’s existing offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2 while the Gode Wind 3 will be built adjacent to Gode Wind 1 and 2.