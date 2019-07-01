The new contracts secured across Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Australia, includes the first ever offshore wind farm contract for Sapura Energy

Image: Sapura has secured new contracts across Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Australia. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

Sapura Energy, through its engineering & construction and drilling segments, has secured 10 new contracts valued at approximately £191m. The new contracts are spread across Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Australia.

As part of the new contract, Sapura Offshore would carry out Transportation and Installation (T&I) of offshore wind turbine substructures for Yunneng Wind Power.

The scope of the contract includes transportation and installation of substructures or foundations for offshore wind turbines at the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The company has also secured a six-year frame agreement from Petronas for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of fixed offshore structure works that include structures weighing more than 7,500 metric tonnes (MT) and structures weighing less than or equal to 7,500MT.

Contracts secured by drilling segment of Sapura

Sapura’s drilling segment has won a contract from Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sabah Shell Petroleum to provide semi tender-assisted drilling rig, Sapura Esperanza.

Under the contract, it would provide its semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig services or the F14 field, offshore Malaysia, for drilling two wells with multiple extension periods cumulating to 17 additional wells in aggregate.

Sapura Drilling Asia has also secured a contract from Petronas Carigali for its tender-assisted drilling rig Sapura T-10, for the West Lutong Drilling Programme, which covers drilling rig services for four wells at the West Lutong Field, with extension options of one-plus-one well.

In addition, it has received a contract from Chevron Thailand Exploration & Production for the provision Sapura T-18. The work entails tender-assisted drilling rig services offshore Thailand.

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration has also awarded a contract for the provision of T&I of subsea flexible pipelines and risers for the Layang Development Project, located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

Sapura, in a statement, said: “In line with its growth strategy, Sapura Energy has continued to establish a stronger presence in existing core markets, enter new markets and expand its scope of services. Its growing order book is expected to increase asset utilisation and contribute to improving the Group’s financial performance.”