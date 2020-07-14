Weatherford will provide services and project management for drilling and completion of 20 wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in Iraq

US-based wellbore and production solutions provider Weatherford International has secured an 18-month contract from Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC).

Iraqi-based IDC is a service company focusing on rig services and is a key player in the nationalization program for the country’s oil and gas sector.

Under the contract, Weatherford will be responsible for the services and project management for drilling and completion of 20 wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in the Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq.

IDC general director Basim Khudair said: “Signing this contract between IDC and Weatherford is a great accomplishment for both parties. It sets the right ground for our mutual and constructive joint cooperation in the future.”

IDC will provide four rigs, civil works and drilling services for the operation to be performed on the project.

Weatherford will be responsible for providing project management and all other associated services.

Weatherford International Operations president Frederico Justus said: “This joint operation with IDC is an honor for Weatherford.

“Together, IDC and Weatherford will work as one team, providing project management solutions that deliver efficient and effective execution of the contract.”

Other contracts awarded to Weatherford

In September last year, Weatherford won a directional drilling three-year contract worth $220m (£176.5m) from the Abu Dhabi Company for Offshore Petroleum Operations (ADNOC Offshore).

Under the three-year contract, the oilfield service company was expected to help ADNOC Offshore in boosting its offshore production in the UAE through its directional drilling services.

Last year, the company had also filed for the bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the US, to reduce its debts.