First Solar will support Dow's Gulf Coast Operations in Texas (Credit: First Solar.)

US-based PV solar solutions provider First Solar has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Dow for its Gulf Coast operations.

Under the agreement, First Solar will supply Dow with renewable energy from 75% of its 200MW Horizon Solar project in Frio County, Texas.

The wind farm will feature Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) modules, which are designed and developed at First Solar ‘s research and development centres in California and Ohio.

The Series 6 modules will leverage advanced technologies including ENGAGE PV Polyolefin Elastomers from Dow, to enhance the performance and efficiency of modules.

Dow energy and climate change global business director Edward Stones said: “Dow and First Solar share a common vision for a more sustainable planet and a long history of partnership.

“Multiple raw materials, components, and derivative products produced by Dow contribute to the reliability and sustainability of First Solar’s module technology, including ENGAGE PV polyolefin elastomers.

“Now we are putting that technology to work in helping to power our operations in Texas and to reach Dow’s 2025 Sustainability Goal of obtaining 750 megawatts of our power demand from renewable sources.”

According to First Solar, the new Series 6 PV panels are designed to have six times lower carbon footprint and 24 times lower water impact than conventional crystalline silicon PV panels on a life cycle basis.

The portion of the Horizon solar facility covered by the PPA is expected to generate adequate electricity to power up to 25,000 average Texas homes, and displace 147,000 metric tons of CO2 per annum.

The project is expected to create approximately 350 jobs at the peak of construction and is also expected to bring benefits to local businesses.

