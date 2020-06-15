The Lake Way potash project is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2020

Officials from GRES and Salt Lake Potash during the contracts signing ceremony. (Credit: Salt Lake Potash Ltd)

GR Engineering Services (GRES) has been awarded contracts by Western Australia-based Salt Lake Potash for the construction of the process plant and non-process infrastructure (NPI) at its Lake Way Project.

Located in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, approximately 15km south of Wiluna, the Lake Way potash project is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to estimates, the Lake Way potash project contains 2.4 million tonnes (Mt) of potassium.

Under the A$85m ($58.3m) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, GRES will be responsible for labour, materials and construction services for the process plant and NPI valued.

GRES has also been awarded A$22m ($15m) engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract for the provision of services for the engineering, procurement and construction management for areas of the process plant and NPI.

Salt Lake Potash CEO Tony Swiericzuk said: “We are very pleased to have executed these contracts with GRES who have been a critical contracting partner by our side throughout the design development of the Lake Way processing plant and off-lake infrastructure since early 2019.

“The finalisation of these major Project contracts and the substantial engineering and procurement activity to date has further de-risked the Lake Way Project execution and confidence around the capital budget.”

Lake Way project to produce 245,000t of SOP annually

Estimated to cost £134.4m, the Lake Way potash project is expected to produce 245,000t of SOP a year. It will have operational life of 20 years.

The EPCM and EPC contracts, however, are conditional on financial close, and as part of early services arrangement, GRES will continue to advance project delivery.

In May 2020, Agrimin has secured major project status from the Australian government for its Mackay potash project in Western Australia.