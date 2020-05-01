Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centre in Brazil will provide the remote operational support and maintenance planning for the facility.

Broad scope of services in a Wärtsilä 10-year Optimised maintenance agreement with one of Argentina’s major energy sector companies provides guaranteed performance for a 57.6 MW power plant. (Credit: Wärtsilä Corporation)

Finland-based technology company, Wärtsilä has signed a maintenance and optional operational advisory service agreement for a 57.6MW power plant with Argentina’s energy company.

Under the 10-year agreement, the company will be responsible to provide guaranteed performance for the power plant that delivers electricity to its operations in the south region of Argentina, with any excess power being sent to the national grid.

Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centre in Brazil will provide the remote operational support and maintenance planning for the facility.

The power plant is expected to become fully operational later this year

The firm will also execute planned and unplanned maintenance that include both spare parts and labour, and an optional permanent on-site advisor.

Wärtsilä Americas and Region South energy business direct Jorge Alcaide said: “Maximising the availability of the plant and reliable operations is essential for the customer.

“Wärtsilä’s vast experience in carrying out timely maintenance and expertise to advice on the operations to ensure guaranteed performance was a prime consideration in the award of this contract.

“Our remote engine monitoring capabilities are world-class, and the high efficiency of the Wärtsilä 31SG engines will deliver the reliability and performance expected.”

Slated to become completely operational later this year, the facility is equipped with five Wärtsilä 31SG gas engines.

The power plant is located in an area with wind speeds of up to 180 kilometres an hour, and temperatures ranging from – 15 to + 40 degrees centigrade.

The company stated: “The Wärtsilä 31SG is designed to operate efficiently, even in these conditions.”

Recently, Wärtsilä has commenced commercial operations on a 22.7MW flexible gas power plant in Mississippi, US.

The new power plant has two Wärtsilä 31SG gas engines as the prime powerhouses that are capable of providing simple-cycle efficiency levels in excess of 50%, compared to about 40% with modern gas turbines.