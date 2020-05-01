The solar farm located in Mitchell County, Georgia, just northwest of the town of Camilla, was constructed by Renewable Energy Systems (RES)

Invenergy begins operations on 160MW Southern Oak Solar Energy Center in Georgia. (Credit: Invenergy.)

Invenergy, a privately-held sustainable energy solutions provider, has commenced commercial operations at the 160MW Southern Oak Solar Energy Center in Georgia.

Located in Mitchell County, Georgia, just northwest of the town of Camilla, the solar farm was constructed by Renewable Energy Systems (RES).

RES is a global company that provides engineering and construction services for wind, solar, transmission and energy storage projects.

Construction work on the project commenced in 2018 and has created 400 jobs during the peak construction phase.

Southern Oak is second project of Invenergy to use bifacial solar panels

Invenergy executive vice president and chief development officer Bryan Schueler said: “The start of commercial operations at Southern Oak is an incredible achievement for Invenergy as we celebrate not only our largest solar project, but also our 100th project to come online.

“We are proud to have delivered on our promise to invest in the local economy and create jobs while leveraging our expertise to support Georgia Power in its efforts to increase solar development in Georgia.”

Under a 30-year contract, Invenergy will sell 100% of the energy and renewable attributes from the facility to Georgia Power through the Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI) program.

The Southern Oak is its second project to use bifacial solar panels after the 74MW Wilkinson Solar project located in North Carolina that commenced commercial operations near the end of 2019.

RES Construction senior vice president Tim Jordan said: “Southern Oak marks RES’ first solar project with Invenergy, serving as a tremendous opportunity to partner in advancing the growth of solar power in Georgia and creating more skilled employment in Mitchell County.

“This project demonstrates another step change in the advancement of utility-scale solar plant efficiency, and we are very proud to have played a key role.”

