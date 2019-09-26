Zion's seismic acquisition will cover 72-square kilometers within its Megiddo-Jezreel license

Image: Two Seismic Trucks Performing Seismic Vibrations. Photo: Courtesy of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas announces the commencement of data acquisition for its Megiddo-Jezreel 3-D seismic program.

“Within the first week over 30 square kilometers of equipment has been deployed for the start of the largest onshore 3-D survey in Israel’s history,” Zion’s COO, Robert Dunn said. “This is compliments of God’s blessings, Zion’s hard work, and the faith of our dedicated shareholders.”

“We are thankful to have already begun data acquisition and expect to complete the acquisition phase over the next several weeks,” stated Zion’s President, Bill Avery. “After the acquisition phase, we are scheduled to complete our data processing by December 31, 2019, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

Zion’s seismic acquisition will cover 72-square kilometers within its Megiddo-Jezreel license.

“We are thankful for the continued provision that enables Zion to explore for Israel’s oil and gas onshore,” expressed Zion’s CEO, John Brown. “Please continue to pray for our team in Israel and for God’s continued provision as we move forward.”

Zion Oil & Gas, a public company traded on NASDAQ (ZN), explores for oil and gas onshore in Israel on their 99,000-acre Megiddo-Jezreel license area.

Source: Company Press Release