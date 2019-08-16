The panels will be installed in three projects with capacity of 50MW, 30MW and 30MW separately

Image: Solar panels. Photo: courtesy of Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (OTC Pink: YGEHY) (“Yingli” or “Yingli Solar”), one of the world’s leading solar panel manufacturers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Yingli Green Energy Europe, S.L. (“Yingli Europe”) has supplied 110 MW of polycrystalline solar panels to Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente S.A. (“Solaria”).

The panels will be installed in 3 projects with capacity of 50MW, 30MW and 30MW separately. As parts of the developments awarded to Solaria within the last large-scale auction held in Spain in July 2017, these projects are currently under construction in Castilla y León. Solaria has once again relied on one of the brands with the broadest experience and references in the Spanish territory.

“In Solaria we have a very ambitious plan to reach more than 3 GW of installed power in Spain by 2023. These projects are part of the first steps of this plan and in them we wanted to have a reference company in the sector such as Yingli,” said Dario López, CEO of Solaria.

“After several years of reduced growth, we are pleased to see the resurgence of PV sector in Spain. Yingli is confident that solar energy is unstoppable and wants to be part of these emblematic projects. To work with Solaria to improve the Spanish energy mix and contribute to bring clean energy for all is very motivating,” said Mr. Luis Contreras, the Managing Director of Yingli Europe. “With the European headquarters that consist of laboratory, training center and warehouse, Yingli can offer outstanding services that a manufacturer can offer in Europe.”

Source: Company Press Release