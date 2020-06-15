The Troilus East property comprises 182 mining claims (93km2) and covers, a distance of over 22km along the Frotet-Evans belt

X-Terra Resources, a mineral exploration company, has started its 2020 exploration programme on its Troilus East property on the under explored Frotet-Evans greenstone belt in northern Québec.

The wholly-owned Troilus East property is situated adjacent to Troilus Gold’s Troilus Gold-Copper project.

The Troilus East property comprises 182 mining claims (93km2) and covers, a distance of over 22km along the Frotet-Evans belt.

The property is also said to be the most proximal land position to Troilus Gold’s Gold-Copper project at less than 2.5 km.

X-Terra president and CEO Michael Ferreira stated “with Troilus’ numerous surface discoveries including the high grade sample of 110 g/t Au, approximately one kilometre from the J4 open pit, confirms the presence of high grade gold in the area.

“The potential to identify new near-surface gold occurrences over X-Terra’s Troilus East property remains high.”

X-Terra recently conducted electromagnetic survey on the project

Recently, the firm has conducted a detailed magnetic survey flown at 75 metres spacing, 3D inversion VOXI modeling for magnetic intrusions, an electromagnetic survey and a property wide till survey on the Troilus East property.

The work resulted in 72 of 78 samples testing positive for gold grains, using both visual evaluation and the ARTGold recovery technology by IOS Geoservices, the company said.

X-Terra stated: “Of the 283 gold grains, a total of 71 have been classified as pristine, meaning that the location of the till samples in which such gold grains have been recuperated is most likely located less than 500 metres from the source of the gold sample.”

