wpd selects Nordex to supply turbines for the Finnish wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/VIVIANE MONCONDUIT.)

wpd and its Finnish team can report an important success in one of Northern Europe’s growth markets. In the 188 MW project “Karhunnevankangas” in the western Finnish region of Österbotten the decision has been made which turbine type will be installed in 2022. Here, wpd relies on the proven partnership with the turbine manufacturer Nordex.

The Nordex Group will supply turbines of the type N163/5.X of the Delta4000 series for the wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines over the period of 15 years, which reflects the long-term partnership of the two companies.

The turbines will be commissioned in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW. The towers are designed as steel tube structures and will reach a hub height of 159 meters, so that the rotor blade tips of the turbines are located at a height of 240 meters, reaching into lower-turbulence wind layers. The project site is located near the coast, where stable good wind conditions are given.

“We are delighted with wpd’s confidence in our turbine technology and that we are able to erect them here for the first time at hub heights of almost 160 meters,” comments Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer at Nordex Group.

“We are very happy to have another of our wind farms equipped with state-of-the-art Nordex wind turbines,” adds Heikki Peltomaa, Managing Director at wpd Finland Oy, and continues, “We expect to be able to start delivering emission-free electricity in mid-2022. UPM, the largest paper producer in Europe, is the power purchaser in this project based on a long-term corporate PPA.”

Construction work has already started in the summer of 2020. Most recently, a contract was signed before the end of last year with Empower PN Oy, a subsidiary of Enersense International Oyj, for the construction of the approximately 8 km long overhead line between the substation on the project site and the connection at the national grid operator Fingrid. Work is scheduled to start as early as March and to be completed in spring 2022.

wpd Finland Oy has been operating in Finland since 2007 and currently has a pipeline of approximately 1,000 MW of projects at various stages. With the Karhunnevankangas project as an addition to the four wind farms already realized by wpd in the country, the Finnish wpd team is further expanding its position as a competent and reliable partner on the country’s energy market. The company is well positioned for further projects and PPAs to promote CO2-free energy production and the achievement of Finland’s climate goals in the present and future.

Source: Company Press Release