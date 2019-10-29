Headquartered in Great Yarmouth, UK, 3sun currently has 250 staff serving customers across Europe

Image: Worley acquired offshore wind energy specialist 3sun Group. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

Australian engineering services company Worley has acquired UK-based 3sun Group for an undisclosed amount.

3sun is headquartered in Great Yarmouth, UK and is engaged in providing installation, inspection and maintenance services for the offshore wind sector.

The company currently has 250 staff serving customers across Europe. It will immediately join Worley’s Integrated Solutions business, which offers offshore operations and maintenance solutions.

The acquisition integrates the companies’ offshore capabilities to offer complete engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance to the global offshore wind market.

Worley global offshore wind lead Eoghan Quinn said: “By adding 3sun’s skills and experience in offshore wind to our own existing global capabilities in the sector, we are ideally placed to continue our support to emerging markets such as Asia and the US, as well as continuing to add value in more mature markets like Europe.”

Worley said that it is planning to improve the new offering by embedding its data analytics capability through its Advisian Digital business. The enhancement is expected to allow optimisation of both maintenance and operations.

The company also plans to embed digital tools that will enable the integration of offshore wind energy into the grid.

3sun CEO Graham Hacon said: “We are delighted to join Worley as it sets the industry pace for high-quality services in the sector. Our combined expertise promises to offer the offshore wind industry an integrated offering on a global scale, which is hugely exciting for all of us.

“In the coming months, we will explore how we can leverage Worley’s growing presence in offshore wind and start to identify areas where we can add further value to our customers as a result of the acquisition.”

In April, Worley announced the acquisition of Jacobs Energy, Chemicals and Resources division (Jacobs ECR) for A$4.56bn ($3.11bn).

Earlier in May this year, the company secured a contract for the Revolution Wind project, an offshore wind farm with 700MW capacity, located 15 km South of the Rhode Island coast.

Under the contract, Worley is responsible to complete the engineering and design of two offshore wind topside substations.