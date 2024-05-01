The scope of the contract comprises the fabrication, modularisation and field construction programmes of the underground mine, potash processing plant, storage facility and continuous automated rail loading system

Worley secures construction contract for Jansen potash mine stage 1 project in Canada. (Credit: BHP)

Australia-based Worley has secured a construction contract for BHP Group’s Jansen potash mine stage 1 project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The scope of the contract comprises the fabrication, modularisation and field construction programmes of the underground mine, potash processing plant, storage facility and continuous automated rail loading system.

This involves 486 pre-assembled units encompassing process modules, pipe rack modules, and stair towers.

According to Worley, the Jansen potash mine stage 1 project will be the first modular building approach for a potash mill building.

The engineering professional services company will also deliver concrete, equipment installation, structural steel, piping, electrical and instrumentation work for the Canadian potash project.

Besides, Worley will be responsible for the commissioning of the dry mill and screening areas.

The final pre-assembled unit is slated to be completed by December this year, with the field scope expected to be completed in September 2025.

Worley has also announced a partnership with the George Gordan First Nations as part of the Jansen project.

Worley Canada construction vice president Martin Clutterbuck said: “Fertilizers play a critical role in ensuring global food security, as their absence would impede billions of individuals from accessing vital nourishment.

“We’re pleased to be able to support BHP to deliver this project using our local construction capabilities, while meeting their social value and sustainability goals.”

Located 140km east of Saskatoon, the Jansen potash project entails an investment of $10.5bn.

The ore produced from the project is anticipated to begin operations in late 2026, with a production capacity of 4.35 million tons of potash every year.

Upon reaching its full capacity, the Jansen project is expected to become one of the world’s largest potash mines by producing around 8.5 million tonnes per annum.