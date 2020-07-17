DemoSATH project aims to prove the behavior of the SATH Floating Solution under real operational and extreme conditions, collect data and gain real-life knowledge

DemoSATH, a 2 MW turbine, mounted onto a concrete floating foundation. (Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay.)

Worley has successfully completed the accessibility design assessment for Saitec Offshore Technologies’ ‘DemoSATH’ floating wind turbine, which will be deployed off the Basque Coast in northern Spain.

DemoSATH is a 2 MW turbine, mounted onto a concrete floating foundation. Once connected to the grid, DemoSATH is expected to supply electricity to almost 2,000 homes.

The project will test the very first floating wind foundation connected to the Spanish grid using SATH (Swinging Around Twin Hull) technology.

The project has benefited from Worley’s extensive technical expertise, acquired through decades of project experience in the oil, gas and offshore wind industries.

Worley provided advisory services pertaining to the access, inspection and maintenance of boat landings and turret access design assessments. Worley also consulted on access materials, handling scenarios depending on the weather conditions, different human factors and Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) requirements.

“Maximizing availability of floating wind is one of our ultimate goals and having the opportunity to collaborate with Worley and taking advantage from their know-how and expertise serves as a stepping-stone towards a safe and optimal operation of SATH platforms,” said David Carrascosa, Chief Technology Officer, Saitec Offshore.

Source: Company Press Release